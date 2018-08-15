Alex Song: Former Cameroon and Arsenal midfielder moves to Sion

Former Cameroon international Alex Song has been without a club since leaving Rubin Kazan in January

Swiss club Sion have signed former Cameroon and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song on a two-year contract.

He was a free agent having been without a club since Leaving Russian side Rubin Kazan at the end of January.

The 30-year-old has joined Sion after being on trial at the club this summer.

Song counts French outfit Bastia, English clubs Charlton Athletic, Arsenal and West Ham, as well as European giants Barcelona among his former clubs in Europe.

Song, who began his senior career at French Ligue 1 side Bastia, moved to Arsenal on loan in 2005 before signing permanently the following season.

The nephew of Cameroon's most capped player Rigobert Song, spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic and played 206 times for the Gunners between 2005 and 2012.

Song, who left North London to sign a five-year deal with Barcelona in 2012, made 65 appearances for the Catalan club and scored one goal amid two loan spells at West Ham, before joining Kazan.

At international level, Song was sent off on his last appearance for Cameroon against Croatia at the 2014 World Cup - when he lashed out at Mario Mandzukic off the ball during their Group A defeat in Manaus.

The defensive midfielder announced his retirement from international football in January 2015 after his exclusion from the country's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

He won 47 caps for the Indomitable Lions playing in two Africa Cup of Nations and two World Cup tournaments for the central African nation.