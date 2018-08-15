Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace winger signs new five-year deal at Premier League club

Wilfried Zaha started out as a youth player at Crystal Palace

Winger Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year contract with Crystal Palace.

The Ivory Coast international, 25, who was linked with a move to Tottenham or Chelsea in the summer transfer window, said he was relieved the talks over a new deal had concluded.

"I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can focus on the season," he told the club website, having committed to the Eagles until the end of 2022-23.

"I'm buzzing that we managed to get it sorted."

Zaha began his career at Palace before joining Manchester United in 2013 and being loaned straight back to the London club. After a spell on loan at Cardiff, he rejoined Palace on a season-long loan in August 2014, which was made permanent in February 2015.

He became the club's joint record goalscorer in the Premier League after scoring in the 2-0 win over Fulham last weekend. His nine goals for the club last season helped them avoid relegation.

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Wilf grew up a stone's throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12.

"This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf - and is richly deserved."