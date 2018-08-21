Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday will be looking for their first win of the season when they play Millwall on Wednesday.
Forward Lucas Joao (groin) and defender Joost van Aken (ankle) will both be absent for Jos Luhukay's side.
Millwall are expected to name the same team which earned them their first win of the season against Derby.
Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shane Ferguson both came off the substitutes' bench against the Rams and will be pushing for a starting place.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in four home Championship games against Millwall (W2 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2005.
- Both Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall have found the net in each of the last eight league meetings between the sides - they haven't shared a goalless draw in a league match since December 1947.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not won a league match on a Wednesday since January 2014 (2-0 v Blackpool), drawing four and losing three since then.
- Millwall have lost just two of their previous 23 games in the Championship (W13 D8), and are unbeaten in their opening three games of the current season (W1 D2).
- Sheffield Wednesday have kept just three clean sheets in their last 17 Championship games, conceding in each of their three games so far in 2018-19.
- Lee Gregory has been directly involved in three of Millwall's four goals in the 2018-19 Championship campaign (two goals and one assist).