Norwich City v Preston North End

Paul Gallagher has accepted an FA charge of violent conduct

Norwich should have right-back Ivo Pinto and midfielder Todd Cantwell back in their squad after minor injuries.

Norwegian midfielder Alex Tettey suffered cramp after their defeat at Sheffield United but should be fit.

Preston will be without midfielder Paul Gallagher, who serves the first of a three-match ban for a clash with Stoke's Joe Allen on Saturday.

Alex Neil's side are still missing Calum Woods, Sean Maguire (both hamstring) and Billy Bodin (knee).

