Bolton Wanderers v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Yanic Wildschut could start for Bolton against Birmingham after scoring the winner at Reading on Saturday.
Striker Clayton Donaldson could also be involved after recovering from a groin injury, but winger Sammy Ameobi remains a doubt with a hip problem.
Birmingham have no new injury problems but David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable.
Craig Gardner completes a three-match ban, meaning younger brother Gary is set to continue in central midfield.
Match facts
- Bolton have not scored a single goal in any of their last five league matches against Birmingham (D1 L4).
- Birmingham have won on each of their last three league visits to Bolton, all by the same score (1-0).
- Bolton are unbeaten in their last four games in the Championship (W3 D1), their longest run without defeat in the competition since November 2017 (a run of seven games).
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk's two previous league meetings with Bolton both came last season at the Macron Stadium - he won 3-0 with Middlesbrough in September and 1-0 with Birmingham in April.
- Bolton have conceded at least two goals in each of their previous four home games in the Championship (10 in total).
- Two of the three goals Birmingham have conceded in the Championship this season have been scored in the final 10 minutes of play (83rd and 90th minute against Norwich).