Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
- From the section Championship
Stoke City could include defender Cuco Martina in their squad for the first time since completing a season-long loan move from Everton on Friday.
Bruno Martins Indi is unlikely to come back from an Achilles injury while Sam Clucas (knee) remains out.
Wigan Athletic full-back Nathan Byrne is set to play more minutes as he steps up his return from a groin problem.
However defender Dan Burn, midfielder Darron Gibson and striker Joe Garner all remain on the sidelines.
Match facts
- Stoke City are winless in eight league encounters with Wigan (D6 L2) since a 2-0 win in May 2009 in a Premier League game.
- This is the first meeting between Stoke and Wigan outside the top-flight since February 2005, a 1-0 win for Stoke via a Gifton Noel-Williams winner.
- Gary Rowett is unbeaten in three previous matches against Wigan in all competitions (W2 D1), facing three different managers in those games (Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay and Gary Caldwell).
- Rowett and Paul Cook faced four times in League Two in 2012-13 and 2013-14 when they were in charge of Burton Albion and Chesterfield respectively; Cook won two games to Rowett's one, with one draw.
- Stoke are looking for their first home league win since January (2-0 v Huddersfield), having failed to earn the three points in each of their eight games since (D4 L4).
- Wigan have won four of their last five away league matches on a Wednesday (L1), including each of the last three without conceding a goal.