Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Nathan Byrne was an 89th-minute substitute in Wigan's draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday

Stoke City could include defender Cuco Martina in their squad for the first time since completing a season-long loan move from Everton on Friday.

Bruno Martins Indi is unlikely to come back from an Achilles injury while Sam Clucas (knee) remains out.

Wigan Athletic full-back Nathan Byrne is set to play more minutes as he steps up his return from a groin problem.

However defender Dan Burn, midfielder Darron Gibson and striker Joe Garner all remain on the sidelines.

Match facts