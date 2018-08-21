Aston Villa v Brentford

James Chester (left) scored Aston Villa's first Championship goal at home this season

Aston Villa will be looking to win their opening two home league games for the first time since 2010-11 when unbeaten Brentford travel to Villa Park on Wednesday.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has no new injury concerns to contend with after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

For Brentford, midfielder Josh Clarke could be recalled to the squad.

New arrival Josh Dasilva, however, is not likely to feature after joining the Bees from Arsenal on Tuesday.

Both Brentford and Villa have picked up seven points from their opening three games of the season, with both of the Bees' wins coming at home.

Villa last won their first two matches of a league campaign at home under Kevin MacDonald, who was caretaker manager of the Premier League side before Gerard Houllier's arrival as Martin O'Neill permanent replacement in September 2010.

Match facts