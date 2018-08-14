Adam Le Fondre: Bolton Wanderers striker leaves to pursue overseas move

Adam Le Fondre had been under contract at Bolton until next summer

Striker Adam Le Fondre has left Bolton Wanderers to pursue a move to an overseas club, described as an "opportunity of a lifetime".

The ex-Cardiff, Reading and Rotherham man, 31, joined Bolton permanently in June 2017 after two loan spells.

He scored seven goals last term, helping the Trotters avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day.

"Bolton have reluctantly agreed to allow the player to leave to pursue his ambitions," said the club.

Le Fondre, who started his career at Stockport, has scored 177 career league goals.