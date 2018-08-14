Adam Le Fondre: Bolton Wanderers striker leaves to pursue overseas move

  • From the section Bolton
Adam Le Fondre in action for Bolton
Adam Le Fondre had been under contract at Bolton until next summer

Striker Adam Le Fondre has left Bolton Wanderers to pursue a move to an overseas club, described as an "opportunity of a lifetime".

The ex-Cardiff, Reading and Rotherham man, 31, joined Bolton permanently in June 2017 after two loan spells.

He scored seven goals last term, helping the Trotters avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day.

"Bolton have reluctantly agreed to allow the player to leave to pursue his ambitions," said the club.

Le Fondre, who started his career at Stockport, has scored 177 career league goals.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired