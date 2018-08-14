BBC Sport - Uefa Women's Champions League: Linfield Ladies denied by late goal

Linfield Ladies denied by late goal

Linfield Ladies narrowly miss out on ending their Champions League campaign with a draw as Wexford Youths pounce late to clinch a 3-2 win at Seaview.

An own-goal by Linfield keeper Lauren Perry and a header by Rianna Jarrett gave Wexford an early 2-0 lead but the Blues fought back through Megan Bell and Clare Timoney to level.

Timoney's close-range finish in injury-time appeared to have secured a draw until Wexford's Kylie Murphy grabbed a dramatic 95th minute winner.

In the other game in Group One, AFC Ajax and Thor/KA drew 0-0, which allowed the Dutch side to top the group on goal difference.

