Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
MOL Vidi19:00Malmö FF
Venue: Pancho Arena, Hungary

MOL Vidi v Malmö FF

Line-ups

MOL Vidi

  • 74Kovacsik
  • 5Fiola
  • 23Juhász
  • 3Souza dos Santos
  • 22dos Santos Tavares
  • 11Nego
  • 8Hadzic
  • 19Nikolov
  • 10Kovács
  • 7Lazovic
  • 44Scepovic

Substitutes

  • 9Huszti
  • 12Tujvel
  • 13Berecz
  • 17Pátkai
  • 25Tamas
  • 33Varga
  • 70Sós

Malmö FF

  • 27Dahlin
  • 2Larsson
  • 31Brorsson
  • 24Nielsen
  • 6Lewicki
  • 7Bachirou
  • 20Innocent
  • 14Christiansen
  • 5Rieks
  • 9Rosenberg
  • 10Strandberg

Substitutes

  • 3Binaku
  • 18Gall
  • 23Antonsson
  • 26Vindheim
  • 29Andersson
  • 35Adrian
  • 40Andersson
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández

