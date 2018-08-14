First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, Slavia Prague 0.
Dynamo Kiev v Slavia Prague
Line-ups
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 26Burda
- 44Kádár
- 23Pivaric
- 5Sydorchuk
- 8Shepelev
- 19Harmash
- 15Tsygankov
- 41Besedin
- 7Verbic
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 6das Neves Pinheiro
- 9Morozyuk
- 18Andrievsky
- 29Buyalskiy
- 30Shabanov
- 43Rusyn
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 19Deli
- 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 18Boril
- 22Soucek
- 10HusbauerBooked at 38mins
- 17Stoch
- 6Sykora
- 8Zmrhal
- 11Tecl
Substitutes
- 12Zeleny
- 15Kudela
- 20Baluta
- 21Skoda
- 25Frydrych
- 28Pokorny
- 31Kovar
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Premysl Kovar (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Slavia Prague 0. Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.