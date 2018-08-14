Mario Mandzukic: Croatia and Juventus forward announces international retirement

Mandzukic played 89 times for Croatia since making his debut in 2007

Juventus' Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old forward was part of the Croatia squad that reached the nation's first World Cup final this summer.

He hit the winning goal in the semi-finals against England, before scoring an own goal and one for his team in the 4-2 final defeat by France on 15 July.

"As much as the silver fills me with new energy, it makes it easier to make this impossible decision," he said.

"This month, as well as the arrival home, will remain the most important memory of my career.

"It was the most beautiful trip. I am overjoyed, filled with heaven, proud of the silver we have been fighting for for years, through a lot of effort, disappointment, and heavy moments.

"There is no ideal time to go. If we can, I believe that we all would play for Croatia so long as we're still alive because there is no greater pride. But I feel that the moment is for me now."

Mandzukic, who joined Italian champions Juve in 2015, scored 33 goals in 89 appearances for Croatia.