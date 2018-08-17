Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Queen of Sth15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v St Johnstone

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired