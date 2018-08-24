St Mirren v Livingston
- St Mirren and Livingston have never previously met in the Scottish Premiership before.
- The Buddies have won three consecutive home games in the Scottish top flight, including their season opener against Dundee this term. They have never won four on the bounce in the Premiership on home soil.
- Livingston's goalless draw with Kilmarnock in their last league outing ended a run of five straight defeats for them in the top flight since a 3-1 win over Dundee United in April 2006.
- Away from home, Livingston have lost 12 consecutive top-flight games, conceding 36 goals in that time since a 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic in November 2005.
- St Mirren striker and former Livingston player Daniel Mullen scored both of the Buddies' goals in their opening home game of the season against Dundee; he did not score a single brace in any of his 30 matches in the Scottish Championship last season for St Mirren and Livingston combined.