Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Dundee
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Dundee

MATCH STATS

  • St Johnstone have only won three of their previous 10 matches against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, losing six (D1).
  • Dundee have only won once in their past five league visits to St Johnstone (D1 L3), however that was their most recent trip in December 2017 (2-0).
  • Despite being on a six-game unbeaten league run at home, St Johnstone have drawn five of those matches, winning the other 1-0 against Hamilton Academical in March 2018.
  • Dundee have bagged just seven goals in their past 13 league games (W3 D2 L8) and have lost each of their past three in succession.
  • Dundee's Sofien Moussa has scored three goals in three league games against St Johnstone, more than he has against any other Premiership side.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005146
2Hibernian21104134
3Rangers21103124
4Kilmarnock21102024
5Aberdeen21102114
6Celtic21013213
7St Mirren210123-13
8Hamilton210124-23
9Livingston201113-21
10St Johnstone201113-21
11Dundee200213-20
12Motherwell200204-40
