Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Hearts
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

MATCH STATS

  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past seven home league games against Hearts (W4 D2), a 1-0 defeat last August.
  • Since beating Kilmarnock 4-0 in December 2016, Hearts have scored just three goals in five league games against Killie (W1 D2 L2) and are winless in their past three (D1 L2).
  • Kilmarnock have lost only once in their past 12 home league games (W10 D1), winning their last two without conceding. Killie last won three in a row without conceding a goal in the top flight in the final three matches of the 2004-05 season; that run was ended by a 4-2 defeat by Hearts.
  • Hearts are the only side to have won both of their opening two matches of this season's Scottish Premiership.
  • And Hearts have had more shots on target (17) than any other side in the Premiership so far this term.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005146
2Hibernian21104134
3Rangers21103124
4Kilmarnock21102024
5Aberdeen21102114
6Celtic21013213
7St Mirren210123-13
8Hamilton210124-23
9Livingston201113-21
10St Johnstone201113-21
11Dundee200213-20
12Motherwell200204-40
View full Scottish Premiership table

