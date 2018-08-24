Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian
MATCH STATS
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past seven home league games against Hearts (W4 D2), a 1-0 defeat last August.
- Since beating Kilmarnock 4-0 in December 2016, Hearts have scored just three goals in five league games against Killie (W1 D2 L2) and are winless in their past three (D1 L2).
- Kilmarnock have lost only once in their past 12 home league games (W10 D1), winning their last two without conceding. Killie last won three in a row without conceding a goal in the top flight in the final three matches of the 2004-05 season; that run was ended by a 4-2 defeat by Hearts.
- Hearts are the only side to have won both of their opening two matches of this season's Scottish Premiership.
- And Hearts have had more shots on target (17) than any other side in the Premiership so far this term.