Hibernian v Aberdeen
- From the section Scottish Premiership
MATCH STATS
- Hibernian have won just one of their past 11 home games against Aberdeen in the top flight (D4 L6), although that was their last such match, a 2-0 win in February last season. They had failed to score a single goal in seven straight home league meetings with Aberdeen prior to that victory.
- Aberdeen have lost only one of their past 11 league games against Hibs (W7 D3), however they are winless and goalless in the last two (D1 L1).
- Hibs are unbeaten in their past 11 Premiership games at Easter Road, winning nine (D2).
- Aberdeen are currently unbeaten in seven league games (W4 D3), keeping five clean sheets in the process; the Dons last went on a longer such run in October 2017 (11 matches).
- Gary Mackay-Steven scored four and assisted the other of Aberdeen's five league goals against Hibernian last season, including a hat-trick in their 4-1 victory in December 2017.