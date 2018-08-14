Uefa Super Cup: Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in first game without Ronaldo

Media playback is not supported on this device Who will be Real Madrid's next galactico?

Real Madrid will play their first competitive game without Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup in Estonia, on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

New Real manager Julen Lopetegui takes charge of his first game since replacing Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Real have won just one of their past 10 La Liga meetings with Atletico.

However, the European champions beat Diego Simeone's side in the Champions League in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Simeone remains suspended from the touchline after he was sent off in Atletico's Europa League semi-final against Arsenal and was handed a four-match ban. He will be serving the third match of the suspension.

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui was controversially fired by Spain just two days before the World Cup

Team news

Forward Vinicius Junior, an 18-year-old signing from Flamengo, could feature but defender Alvaro Odriozola, bought from Real Sociedad, will miss the game in Tallinn with a minor groin injury.

New Atletico signings Thomas Lemar, Rodri, Nikola Kalinic, Gelson Martins and Santiago Arias have all travelled to Estonia.

World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez are also expected to play.

Diego Simeone has been in charge at Atletico Madrid since 2011

'We never feel beneath anyone'

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui: "My first official game is a final. A match that Real Madrid have earned the right to play in once again.

"Atletico are a team we know well and it will be a local derby. It's all set up to be a great match and a great final. They are a great team with great players, and a coach who has been there for years leading them in the right direction.

"It'll be a tough game both physically and tactically. It's a final and these two teams will bring the best out of each other. We're focused on what we need to do to beat Atletico."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone: "The important thing is the emotion, the hope. This game could be decided on an emotional level.

"The arrival of good players guarantees good individuals but not a better team until we are all working in the same direction. Obviously our budgets are not the same. But in terms of motivation we never feel beneath anyone.

"In this match we will do everything we can to take the game where we want it."

Match facts

Head-to-head

It is the first time in 43 seasons that both sides in the Super Cup have come from the same city

The Champions League holders have won 23 of the 42 editions

This will be the fourth time in the past five years that the Super Cup will be contested by two Spanish sides

It will be Spain's 15th Super Cup triumph. Italy have nine with England on seven

Real Madrid

Real Madrid can become the first side to win three successive Super Cups

They have won four of their six games in this competition

It is Real Madrid's seventh appearance in the Super Cup (W4, L2)

Atletico Madrid