Irish Premiership: Ards boss Colin Nixon fears Sean Noble is out for the season

Noble signed for Ards after a spell with Ballinamallard last season

Ards manager Colin Nixon fears Sean Noble will miss the rest of the season with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The midfielder will have an MRI scan on Wednesday after suffering the injury in Saturday's defeat to Glentoran.

"It looks like he has done his cruciate ligament and we are fearing the worst," said Nixon.

"We need to wait for the scan results, but it doesn't look like he will play again this season.

"I'm devastated for Sean as he is a young lad and I hope his recovery goes as well as possible."

Nixon could not hide his disappointment at losing a player who joined the North Down outfit from Ballinamallard in May.

He also lost Kym Nelson and Dave Elbert to first-half injuries as Ards lost 2-1 to the Glens at the Oval.

'Injuries have thrown us into chaos'

"The injuries have thrown us into total chaos - I've never known a start to a season like it," the former Glentoran captain continued.

"I had such high hopes for Sean, he is a special player and it was a major coup for us to bring him in.

"We aren't the type of club that can easily go out and sign a replacement so we will have to think about a new plan."

Ards are still seeking their first point of the season and host Ballymena United on Saturday in their third Irish Premiership match of the new campaign.

"We will have to assess the injuries to Kym and Dave, I don't know yet if they will be fit for Saturday," Nixon added.

"Ballymena have made a great start to the season but we will work hard in training and be as prepared as we possibly can for them."