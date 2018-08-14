Hannah Short: Yeovil Town Ladies re-sign Oxford United defender

Hannah Short (left) was part of the Oxford side to finish eighth in WSL2 last season

Yeovil Town Ladies have re-signed defender Hannah Short from Oxford United for their 2018-19 Women's Super League campaign.

The 25-year-old helped Yeovil win promotion to the top flight during a six-month spell in 2016.

Oxford have been demoted to the third tier this season after choosing not to apply for a Championship licence.

"I have been impressed with everything Yeovil have put in place on the pitch and behind the scenes," Short said.

Meanwhile, England youth international Emily Syme has signed a professional contract with Yeovil on her 18th birthday.