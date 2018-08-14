Steven Nzonzi: Roma sign France's World Cup-winning midfielder from Sevilla

Nzonzi left Stoke to join Sevilla in 2015

Roma have signed Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi in a deal that could be worth up to 30.6m euros (£27.3m).

The French World Cup winner, formerly of Blackburn Rovers and Stoke, had been linked with a move to Arsenal in July.

He leaves Spanish club Sevilla after three years, during which time he won the Europa League in 2016.

Nzonzi, 29, has signed a four-year contract, with Roma to pay an initial 26.6m euros (£23.7m), and another 4m euros (£3.6m) in potential add-ons.

Italian club Roma, who finished third in Serie A last season, begin their new league campaign on Sunday, away to Torino in a 17:00 BST kick-off.