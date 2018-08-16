Swansea City: Boss Graham Potter is 'getting closer' to loan deals

Kristoffer Nordfeldt joined Swansea from Dutch side Heerenveen in 2015

Manager Graham Potter says Swansea are "getting closer" to loan signings, after confirming goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt will miss between two and four weeks because of a groin injury.

Swansea were criticised for their transfer dealings before last Thursday's deadline for transfers.

But with EFL clubs still able to make loan signings until 31 August, Potter wants to add experience to his squad.

"We're getting closer, we're working as hard as we can," he said.

"But it's about the right person and profile because we need the ones who can help the group we have."

Asked if he was hoping to sign older, more established players to supplement his youthful squad, Potter added: "Yeah, without giving too much away.

"You have to weigh everything up, what experience means and what's the relevance of that, how it fits what we want to do.

"We have a young group, the average age of those involved has been around 24, so that speaks volumes of the characters of the players because they don't have experience but they were able to manage the game.

"They are doing their best and trying and that is a good foundation."

Swansea are still interested in signing Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods on loan, though the Bees' manager Dean Smith has said he thinks the 24-year-old will stay at Griffin Park.

Potter refused to confirm or deny the Swans' interest.

"Again, I don't want to speak about individual names otherwise we can have a conversation about players who are not ours and speculation," he said.

"We will work on the ones we have identified but we will keep them to ourselves until they become Swansea City players."

Potter was also similarly non-committal about Muhamed Besic, who is free to leave Everton on loan, and said: "Again, he is someone else's player so I will not comment on anybody who's not a Swansea City player."

Goalkeeper Nordfeldt's injury is not as bad as first feared, according to Potter.

The Sweden international, 29, went off injured during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Preston at the Liberty Stadium.

Following a scan, Potter says he should return to action within a month.

Erwin Mulder came off the bench to replace Nordfeldt against Preston.

"Kris' injury is not as bad as we first thought," said Potter.

"He is itching to get back. It's disappointing for Kris but Erwin came on and did well last weekend."