Liam Smith leaves Hearts to join Ayr on a one-year contract

Liam Smith captained a young Hearts team during pre-season

Ian McCall says Ayr United's increased attendances helped give him the finances to secure the signing of right-back Liam Smith from Hearts.

The Scotland Under-21 cap, 22, spent last season on loan as St Mirren won the Championship title and promotion.

Now he has been allowed to leave and sign a one-year contract with Ayr.

"Hopefully the supporters will keep turning up in their numbers and you just never know where that could take us," manager McCall said.

He thanked club chairman Lachlan Cameron and his board for their backing "but also the attendance for the game against Partick, the increase in season tickets and the AU500fund".

More than 3,000 fans turned up to see promoted Ayr beat Thistle 2-0 on their return to the Championship.

Smith came through Hearts' youth ranks, has also been on loan to East Fife and Raith Rovers but made the last of his 35 appearances for the Premiership side in May 2017.

"He comes very highly rated," McCall told his club website. "He is young and hungry to improve. I have spoken to several very well known managers and they speak very highly about his attitude."

