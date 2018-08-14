Celtic: Eddie Wolecki Black's arrival for Scottish Cup tie is 'very lucky'

McCulloch played for Glasgow City when Wolecki Black led the team to consecutive Scottish Cup titles

Celtic will be "very lucky" to have Eddie Wolecki Black in charge when they face Spartans in the last eight of the Scottish Cup, says Cheryl McCulloch.

The former Airdrie manager will join Celtic at the end of August after guiding Motherwell to the top of Scotland's second tier.

Defender McCulloch played under Wolecki Black at Glasgow City, winning the cup each season he was in charge.

"He's got a lot of experience and he's a winner," McCulloch told BBC Scotland.

"He's proved that everywhere he's gone. He won numerous titles at Glasgow City, he went to Motherwell and he's very close to winning a league there.

"He will definitely improve us. He's a great manager and coach, and over time Celtic will be a lot stronger."

The Scottish Women's Cup ties will be played on Sunday 16 September.

The draw for the last eight was made on Tuesday, with Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale to face holders Hibernian, St Johnstone will host Motherwell and Renfrew will play the winner of Glasgow City v Stirling University.

McCulloch's side have faced Spartans twice this season, and came away from the last meeting with a 5-0 win.

Celtic will be hoping to reach their second cup final of the season after a 9-0 defeat by Hibernian in the SWPL Cup.

"It's a tough draw," said McCulloch, 28. "The last game we won against them so hopefully we will be quite confident to go in."

She added: "It's been up and down. We've had a few lows and a few highs. We made the final of the league cup - unfortunately we didn't do so well in the final.

"But there is potential in the team and hopefully it will click at some point in the season. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.