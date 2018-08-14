Ronaldo: Brazilian World Cup winner leaves hospital after suffering with pneumonia

Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored 62 times for Brazil, including both goals when they beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo has been discharged from a hospital in Ibiza after suffering with pneumonia.

The 41-year-old, who thanked his doctors, nurses, fans and girlfriend Celina, said he had returned home on Tuesday.

He assured fans of his well-being on social media on Sunday, after he was taken to hospital.

Ronaldo scored 62 times for Brazil, including both goals when they beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

The former Real Madrid forward twice won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world in 1997 and 2002.

Ronaldo
Ronaldo thanked his doctors, nurses, fans and girlfriend for their love after being discharged from hospital.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired