Luca Colville: Bradford City offer winger one-year deal

Bradford City were beaten by Millwall in the League One play-off final in last season

Bradford City have signed winger Luca Colville on an initial one-year deal.

The teenager emerged through the junior ranks at Huddersfield and played for their under-23 side last season.

He impressed on trial with the Bantams, scoring an eye-catching goal against Bradford Park Avenue in pre-season.

"Luca's desire to earn a contract has been extremely refreshing," said Bradford head coach Michael Collins. "We feel he adds something different to the group."

Colville could feature tonight when Bradford travel to Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup first round.

