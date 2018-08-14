BBC Sport - Ian Wright says media criticism of Raheem Sterling is 'tinged with racism'
Sterling criticism 'tinged with racism' - Ian Wright
- From the section Football
Ian Wright says the media criticism of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is 'tinged with racism'.
This clip is originally from the Football Daily podcast on Monday 13 August 2018
