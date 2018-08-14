BBC Sport - Scottish Cup preliminary round one: Coldstream 4-2 St Cuthbert Wanderers

Road to Hampden: 'One of our biggest days'

The long road to the final at Hampden Park on 25 May has begun.

BBC Scotland's Scott Currie sampled the atmosphere as East of Scotland League side Coldstream beat St Cuthbert Wanderers, of the South of Scotland League, 4-2 in the 2018-19 Scottish Cup's opening preliminary round.

Top videos

Video

Road to Hampden: 'One of our biggest days'

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Video

Carl Frampton - The Road to Windsor Park

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why anyone can take up table tennis

Video

Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Pretty cool' to be in Ryder Cup contention - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Audio

Botham, Gooch, Flintoff... and now Ollie Pope occupies the Lord's 'big boy chair'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Dramatic, colourful and full of records: Daley's European Championships review

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Asher-Smith's stunning anchor leg gives GB 4x100m relay gold

Video

Dominant GB win 4x100m relay gold

Video

'Germany are down!' - Changeover chaos in 4x100m relay

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired