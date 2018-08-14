BBC Sport - Scottish Cup preliminary round one: Coldstream 4-2 St Cuthbert Wanderers
Road to Hampden: 'One of our biggest days'
- From the section Scottish Cup
The long road to the final at Hampden Park on 25 May has begun.
BBC Scotland's Scott Currie sampled the atmosphere as East of Scotland League side Coldstream beat St Cuthbert Wanderers, of the South of Scotland League, 4-2 in the 2018-19 Scottish Cup's opening preliminary round.
