Premier League: Chelsea v Arsenal - pick your combined XI

Aubameyang, Kepa, Bellerin, Hazard

Chelsea host Arsenal in a Premier League London derby on Saturday (17:30 BST), with some new faces on show as well as plenty of familiar ones.

Chelsea's big-name arrivals over the summer were goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed keeper Bernd Leno, defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Would any of them make your combined Chelsea and Arsenal line-up? Select your strongest side from both squads, and share it on social media.

