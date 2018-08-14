Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Porto, Ntcham, Boyata, Griffiths, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Portuguese champions Porto have contacted Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham's representatives, according to French sports website RMC Sport, and believe a transfer could be sanctioned if the Glasgow club fail to qualify for the Champions League group stage. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who has publicly expressed his frustration at the lack of summer signings made by the Scottish champions, has held talks with his squad to let them know he has no intention of quitting. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he fells sorry for Dedryck Boyata's team-mates after the Belgium defender failed to travel to Greece for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens following a failed transfer bid from Fulham. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has warned Celtic's Leigh Griffiths he cannot continue to be the national team's lone striker if he is not getting a game with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has expressed concern about Leigh Griffiths' fitness levels, with the Celtic striker, plagued by hamstring and thigh problems, having started just three games for his club in 2018. (The Scotsman)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has revealed he is set to hold talks with his Celtic counterpart, Brendan Rodgers, later this week as he would like striker Leigh Griffiths to be given more game time. (The Herald)

Hearts' John Souttar is on course to make his senior Scotland debut next month as manager Alex McLeish considers his defensive options ahead of the Hampden double-header against Belgium and Albania. (The Scotsman)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has revealed that he is likely to deploy Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as his left-sided centre back in the national team. (The Times, print edition)

West Ham United and Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass is a loan target for Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce. (Daily Star)

Midfielder Daryl Horgan joined Hibernian from Preston North End to boost his hopes of more Republic of Ireland caps, according to the English Championship club's manager, Alex Neil. (The Scotsman)

The Scottish Professional Football League has an opportunity to substantially increase its income from overseas broadcasting rights after terminating its contract with MP and Silva following the London-based sports agency's default in payments, according to Professor Richard Haynes of Stirling University, an expert in sports broadcasting rights, (The National)