Newport County v Notts County
- From the section League Two
Captain Andrew Crofts could return to the Newport County line-up for the visit of Notts County to Rodney Parade.
Crofts has been absent with a toe injury. Mark O'Brien is also now back after recovering from injury.
However, Robbie Willmott is out and defender David Pipe remains a doubt.
Notts County boss Kevin Nolan could recall Jon Stead and Matt Tootle after a 4-0 humbling at home to Yeovil on Friday. Notts have collected only one point so far this term in League Two.