League One
Rochdale19:45Barnsley
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Barnsley

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough33009369
2Portsmouth33007259
3Barnsley32106067
4Sunderland32106247
5Walsall32105327
6Doncaster32016336
7Gillingham32016336
8Wimbledon31201015
9Southend31115414
10Fleetwood31114314
11Charlton31114404
12Coventry31112204
13Accrington311134-14
14Rochdale311157-24
15Scunthorpe311135-24
16Bristol Rovers310245-13
17Burton310235-23
18Bradford310214-33
19Blackpool302112-12
20Plymouth301224-21
21Shrewsbury301213-21
22Luton301225-31
23Wycombe301215-41
24Oxford Utd3003110-90
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired