Derby County v Ipswich Town

Scott Malone joined Derby County for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal earlier in August

Derby County could be without defender Scott Malone as the Rams welcome Ipswich Town to Pride Park on Tuesday.

Malone, who joined from Huddersfield Town this summer, was forced off with a hamstring problem in their 2-1 defeat away at Millwall on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys will be without the suspended Tayo Edun as they travel to the East Midlands.

Edun was sent off after picking up two first-half bookings in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Match facts