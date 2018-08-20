Derby County v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Derby County could be without defender Scott Malone as the Rams welcome Ipswich Town to Pride Park on Tuesday.
Malone, who joined from Huddersfield Town this summer, was forced off with a hamstring problem in their 2-1 defeat away at Millwall on Saturday.
The Tractor Boys will be without the suspended Tayo Edun as they travel to the East Midlands.
Edun was sent off after picking up two first-half bookings in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the weekend.
Match facts
- Derby are winless in 10 home league matches against Ipswich (D3 L7) since a 2-1 win in November 2006.
- Ipswich Town have won each of their last three away Championship games at Pride Park all by the same score (1-0).
- The away team has won the last seven matches in this fixture, the joint-longest run of away wins in a Football League fixture in history (also seven in a row in Liverpool v Everton between 1912 and 1915, Manchester City v Sheffield United between 1905 and 1908 and Wycombe v Plymouth between 2012 and 2016).
- Ipswich have lost five of their last six away games in the Championship (W1), failing to score in four of those defeats.
- Derby are looking to avoid a third successive league defeat in this game. The Rams' first three defeats of the 2017-18 campaign came across their opening 14 games.
- Ipswich were one of the five teams Frank Lampard faced in the Premier League without scoring (four matches), only facing QPR more without finding the net (six matches).