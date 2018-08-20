Championship
Swansea19:45Leeds
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Leeds United

Erwin Mulder
Erwin Mulder joined Swansea from Heerenveen in July 2017
Follow live text commentary from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt remains sidelined with a groin injury so Erwin Mulder will continue to deputise in goal.

Boss Graham Potter has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, who came on as a late sub against Rotherham on Saturday, is out with a back injury.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa could name an unchanged XI as his side look to continue their 100% start.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Swansea City boss Graham Potter on facing Marcelo Bielsa at the Liberty Stadium

Match facts

  • Swansea and Leeds have not met since the 2010-11 season - their last meeting ended in a 3-0 victory for Swansea at Liberty Stadium in February 2011.
  • Leeds' last away win at Swansea came in April 1964, during a season when Leeds won promotion to the top flight - two goals from Alan Peacock and one from Johnny Giles secured a 3-0 win for the Whites at Vetch Field.
  • Swansea are looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets since December 2015.
  • Leeds have won one of their last 11 away matches in all competitions on a Tuesday (D3 L7), a 2-1 win at Burton Albion on Boxing Day last year.
  • Leeds have won their opening first four matches of the 2018-19 season in all competitions - they have only won their opening five matches in a season on three previous occasions (1970-71, 1973-74 and 2009-10).
  • Swansea won their opening home game of the season, beating Preston North End 1-0 - they have not won consecutive home league games without conceding since May 2017 (2-0 v Stoke City and 1-0 v Everton).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough431082610
2Leeds33009279
3West Brom421113767
4Brentford32108267
5Aston Villa32107437
6Bolton32105327
7Swansea32103127
8Nottm Forest41305416
9Sheff Utd420257-26
10Millwall31204315
11Blackburn31203215
12Wigan31117704
13Preston31113304
14Derby310247-33
15Rotherham310227-53
16Ipswich302134-12
17Birmingham302123-12
18Stoke302146-22
19Bristol City302135-22
20Norwich301268-21
21Sheff Wed301236-31
22Hull301225-31
23Reading300314-30
24QPR3003210-80
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired