Rotherham United v Hull City

Nigel Adkins
Hull boss Nigel Adkins was the first person to aid Stephen Kingsley after his clash of heads against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday
Follow live text commentary from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could pick the same squad that lost 2-0 to Leeds for the Championship visit of Hull.

Ryan Manning could come into midfield while Kyle Vassell and David Ball may come into the attack.

Under-pressure Hull will be without Stephen Kingsley (concussion) as they look to avoid their worst start to a season for 12 years.

Joe Toral could replace Kingsley while Reece Burke (muscle) and Dan Batty should be fit.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won six of their last seven home league meetings with Hull (D1), winning most recently in December 2015.
  • Hull's last away league win at Rotherham came in February 1993, with Gary Lund scoring the winner at Millmoor.
  • Rotherham have won each of their last six home matches in all competitions, their best run since winning 10 in a row between January and April 2001.
  • Nigel Adkins has a 100% win record against Rotherham, winning all four matches against them in all competitions (three with Scunthorpe, one with Reading).
  • Rotherham lost 0-2 at Elland Road against Leeds United last time out, while they haven't lost consecutive games in league competition since March (defeats against Rochdale and MK Dons in League One).
  • Hull have failed to win any of their first league three matches of this season, the first time they've failed to do so since 2006-07.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough431082610
2Leeds33009279
3West Brom421113767
4Brentford32108267
5Aston Villa32107437
6Bolton32105327
7Swansea32103127
8Nottm Forest41305416
9Sheff Utd420257-26
10Millwall31204315
11Blackburn31203215
12Wigan31117704
13Preston31113304
14Derby310247-33
15Rotherham310227-53
16Ipswich302134-12
17Birmingham302123-12
18Stoke302146-22
19Bristol City302135-22
20Norwich301268-21
21Sheff Wed301236-31
22Hull301225-31
23Reading300314-30
24QPR3003210-80
