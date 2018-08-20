Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City

Steve McClaren (right) watched his QPR side concede six second-half goals against West Brom on Saturday

QPR will hope to recover quickly from Saturday's 7-1 hammering at West Bromwich Albion when they host Bristol City on Tuesday.

Former Swansea full-back Angel Rangel is likely to be unavailable again following his move last week as he is still short of match fitness.

Bristol City have several injury worries in defence as they search for their first league win of the season.

Nathan Baker, Bailey Wright and Jens Hegeler are all carrying injuries.

Match facts