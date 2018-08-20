Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City
QPR will hope to recover quickly from Saturday's 7-1 hammering at West Bromwich Albion when they host Bristol City on Tuesday.
Former Swansea full-back Angel Rangel is likely to be unavailable again following his move last week as he is still short of match fitness.
Bristol City have several injury worries in defence as they search for their first league win of the season.
Nathan Baker, Bailey Wright and Jens Hegeler are all carrying injuries.
Match facts
- QPR are unbeaten in their last 16 home games in all competitions against Bristol City (W9 D7) since a 1-0 defeat in April 1977.
- Bristol City have not kept an away league clean sheet at QPR since August 2001, when goalkeeper Mike Stowell did so.
- The only previous meeting between Steve McClaren and Lee Johnson ended 3-3 in a Championship fixture in February 2017 when McClaren was manager of Derby.
- Neither Bristol City or Bristol Rovers have ever won away at QPR in a second-tier match in 16 attempts (D5 L11), with City failing 14 times and Rovers twice.
- QPR have lost one of their last 21 home league matches on a Tuesday (W13 D7), although that defeat was a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United in September 2016.
- QPR have conceded 10 goals in their opening three league matches of this season - their worst-ever start to a league season in their history.