Don Cowie: Ross County sign midfielder from Hearts

Don Cowie (left) spent two-and-a-half years with Hearts

Former Scotland midfielder Don Cowie has joined first club Ross County from Hearts.

Cowie, 35, previously made 191 appearances over a seven-year spell at County before joining Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2007.

Spells at Watford, Cardiff and Wigan preceded his move to Hearts in 2016 and Cowie won 10 international caps between 2009 and 2012.

County are top of the Scottish Championship after two matches.

The Staggies face hosts Hearts Under-21s in Tuesday's Challenge Cup tie before visiting Hibernian in the League Cup on Sunday.

