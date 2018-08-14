James Wilson: Aberdeen loan signing from Man Utd 'in the shop window'

James Wilson takes the number nine jersey after Adam Rooney joined Salford City

New Aberdeen forward James Wilson hopes to use his loan move to Pittodrie to put himself "in the shop window".

Wilson, 22, will spend the rest of the season with the Dons on loan from Manchester United.

He has played and scored for United's first team and also on loan at Brighton and Sheffield United, but injuries have restricted his appearances.

"The coverage that the Scottish league is getting at the moment is really good," Wilson said.

"They're getting plenty of coverage. I think one in every three games maybe is on TV this year, so I think that was a big thing for me.

"The crowds obviously that come into the stadiums are the same as you'd get in probably at a Championship game and overall it was just the right move.

"I'm in my last year at Man Utd now and hoping to put myself in the shop window.

"Obviously, short term, it's to help the team do well. We've got two cups to play in and obviously the league to compete for, so I think that'll be a big thing."

James Maddison had a loan spell at Aberdeen from Norwich City before establishing himself in the Canaries' first team and subsequently sealing a £20m move to Leicester City.

"Since I've spoken to a few people about the club, they've mentioned the big names that have come here and done well and gone back to their own clubs and made stride for stride with the lads that were already in the team," added Wilson.

"It was a big building block for me to make my decision on whether to come to this club and develop my career.

"It's a good standard and it'll provide a good challenge for me - maybe a slightly different challenge."