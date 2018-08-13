Tottenham delay move to new stadium over 'safety issues'

Tottenham have delayed the opening of their new stadium because of "issues with the critical safety systems".

Spurs had been expected to play their first game at the new ground on 15 September against Liverpool but that game has now been switched to Wembley.

Tottenham's following home game against Cardiff on 6 October has also been moved to Wembley.

A venue for their Premier League game against Manchester City on 28 October is currently 'to be confirmed'.

More to follow.