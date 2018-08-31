Marvin Johnson: Sheffield United sign Middlesbrough winger on a season-long loan

Marvin Johnson was brought to Boro by former boss Garry Monk in August 2017

Sheffield United have signed winger Marvin Johnson on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old has made 20 appearances for Boro since joining from Oxford in August 2017, but has not featured for Tony Pulis' side since January.

"Marvin gives us plenty of options, is left-footed and can play in a number of positions," said boss Chris Wilder.

Johnson, who has previously played for Motherwell and Kidderminster, has two years left on his contract at Boro.

