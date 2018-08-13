FAI Cup: Derry City drawn against St Patrick's Athletic in second round

Aaron McEneff scored both goals when Derry beat St Pat's 2-1 at the start of the season

Derry City will host St Patrick's Athletic in the FAI Cup second round.

The Candystripes will have home advantage for the only all-Premier Division tie of the round.

The two sides have played each other three times already this season with Kenny Shiels' men losing once and winning twice, including their most recent league encounter in July.

Holders Cork City will play Maynooth University Town, while title rivals Dundalk take on Finn Harps.

Derry's most recent FAI Cup win was in 2012, when they beat St Pat's after extra-time, but the Saints gained revenge by beating the Candystripes in the 2014 final.

Derry, who are already through to the EA Sports Cup final this season, booked their place in the second round with a crushing 12-2 defeat of Blarney United in Cork while St Pat's cruised to a 5-0 win over local rivals Inchicore Athletic in their first-round tie.

The two sides are only three points apart in the league table, with fifth-placed Derry just ahead St Pat's, who were 5-2 winners when they met at Richmond Park in May.

The ties are due to be played on the weekend of 24-26 August.