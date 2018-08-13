Rob Milsom: Crawley Town sign midfielder until January

Subject to league ratification, Milsom will be available for Crawley's League Cup tie at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Rob Milsom on a short-term contract until January after a trial period with the League Two club.

The 31-year-old was released by Notts County at the end of last season, having scored once in 75 appearances for the Magpies.

Milsom, who is boss Harry Kewell's 11th signing of the summer, has also played for Aberdeen, Rotherham and Bury.

"I can't wait to get started and help this team win matches." he said.

