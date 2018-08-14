Ryan Woods: Swansea City want Brentford midfielder on loan

Ryan Woods was left out of Brentford's squad for their first two matches of the season following speculation about his future

Swansea City want to sign Ryan Woods on loan after failing to secure a permanent transfer for the Brentford midfielder.

The 24-year-old was keen on a move, which would have been worth £6-£7m.

But despite selling several players on transfer deadline day, the Swans would not meet Brentford's valuation.

Now Woods might join - in a transfer which could be made permanent - before the loan window for Football League clubs closes on 31 August.

It is thought Swansea could make as many as three loan signings before the deadline, with a centre-back, central midfielder and striker the priorities.

The Swans' owners, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, have defended the club's limited spending this summer, saying "tough decisions" had to be made to secure the club's future.

Despite the cost cutting and reduction in the squad's size, new manager Graham Potter has guided Swansea to victories in their opening two Championship matches this season.

"We're working hard, that's how it is. It [the search for players] will be ongoing until the 31st," said Potter after Saturday's 1-0 win over Preston North End.

"We're aware you can use the loan market creatively as well, so we'll set about making sure the guys we bring in are the right ones."

Meanwhile, Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers have shown interest in a loan deal for Swansea winger Wayne Routledge.

The 33-year-old has a year remaining on his contract but is not thought to be part of Potter's plans and has been left out of the matchday squads for both of their opening league games.

Routledge has had two previous spells at QPR, including a loan stint in 2011 before signing for Swansea that summer. He has made 234 appearances for the Welsh club.