Under-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria earn late draw to progress

Nigeria celebrate after their dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against China

Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in France with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with China.

China right-back Jiaxing Dou, challenged by Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade, struck into her own net in the last minute of the Group D game to give the Super Falconets the point they needed to qualify.

China, who needed a win to progress, had taken the lead just before half-time through Linyan Zhang.

Nigeria join Germany in the last eight from Group D, after the Germans finished top of the standings with a maximum nine points.

Second placed Nigeria - who squeezed ahead of China on goal-difference - finished on four points, and will now play Spain in the quarter-finals on Thursday 16 August.

Ghana - the other African team involved in the tournament - ended their campaign with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in their final Group A game on Sunday.