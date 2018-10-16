Attempt blocked. Jan Gregus (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sweden v Slovakia
Line-ups
Sweden
- 12JohnssonSubstituted forNordfeldtat 45'minutes
- 16Krafth
- 18Jansson
- 4Granqvist
- 5Olsson
- 21DurmazSubstituted forClaessonat 66'minutes
- 14Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 15Hiljemark
- 25AnderssonSubstituted forBergat 66'minutes
- 11Guidetti
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Larsson
- 9Berg
- 13Svensson
- 17Claesson
- 19Rohdén
- 23Nordfeldt
- 24Peterson
- 26Papagiannopoulos
Slovakia
- 1Dubravka
- 18SaboBooked at 36mins
- 14Skriniar
- 3Skrtel
- 16Hancko
- 19KuckaSubstituted forHrosovskyat 57'minutes
- 22LobotkaSubstituted forGregusat 56'minutes
- 10Rusnák
- 17HamsikSubstituted forDudaat 67'minutes
- 20MakSubstituted forBeroat 66'minutes
- 11NemecSubstituted forMrázat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 4Satka
- 5Gyömbér
- 6Gregus
- 7Weiss
- 8Duda
- 9Bero
- 12Sulla
- 13Hrosovsky
- 15Hubocan
- 21Mráz
- 23Jakubech
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Samuel Mráz (Slovakia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matús Bero.
Attempt missed. Pontus Jansson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Albert Rusnák.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Samuel Mráz replaces Adam Nemec.
Foul by David Hancko (Slovakia).
Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Slovakia).
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Ondrej Duda replaces Marek Hamsik.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Matús Bero replaces Robert Mak.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Viktor Claesson replaces Jimmy Durmaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Berg replaces Sebastian Andersson.
Attempt missed. Jan Gregus (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Patrik Hrosovsky.
Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Patrik Hrosovsky.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark.
Back pass by Erik Sabo (Slovakia).
(Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Slovakia. Marek Hamsik tries a through ball, but Adam Nemec is caught offside.
Patrik Hrosovsky (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Patrik Hrosovsky replaces Juraj Kucka.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Jan Gregus replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Attempt saved. David Hancko (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Attempt missed. Martin Olsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jimmy Durmaz.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 1, Slovakia 0. John Guidetti (Sweden) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.
Attempt missed. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Mak.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.