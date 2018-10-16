Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Schaub.
Denmark v Austria
Line-ups
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Ankersen
- 4KjaerSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 61'minutes
- 3Vestergaard
- 5Knudsen
- 6ChristensenSubstituted forJensenat 63'minutes
- 20PoulsenSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
- 18Lerager
- 15Højbjerg
- 23Sisto
- 9DolbergSubstituted forGytkjærat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Christiansen
- 10Gytkjær
- 11Braithwaite
- 12Jensen
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Dalsgaard
- 16Lössl
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 21Zohore
- 22Rönnow
Austria
- 12Strebinger
- 3Dragovic
- 15PrödlSubstituted forJankoat 71'minutes
- 4HintereggerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forWimmerat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 22Lazaro
- 18SchöpfSubstituted forHierländerat 71'minutes
- 23SchlagerSubstituted forIlsankerat 37'minutes
- 2Ulmer
- 9SabitzerSubstituted forKainzat 45'minutes
- 19Burgstaller
- 10Schaub
Substitutes
- 1Lindner
- 5Wimmer
- 6Ilsanker
- 13Stankovic
- 14Hierländer
- 16Zulj
- 17Kainz
- 20Potzmann
- 21Janko
- 24Trauner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Marc Janko replaces Sebastian Prödl.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Stefan Hierländer replaces Alessandro Schöpf.
Foul by Mike Jensen (Denmark).
Florian Kainz (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pione Sisto (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).
Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (Austria) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.
Foul by Christian Gytkjær (Denmark).
Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Mike Jensen replaces Andreas Christensen.
Offside, Austria. Kevin Wimmer tries a through ball, but Louis Schaub is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Zanka replaces Simon Kjaer.
Attempt missed. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen with a cross.
Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Ankersen.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gytkjær with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Kevin Wimmer (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Austria).
Attempt missed. Florian Kainz (Austria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Louis Schaub.
Attempt missed. Louis Schaub (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guido Burgstaller.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Denmark).
Louis Schaub (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Christian Gytkjær replaces Kasper Dolberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Martin Braithwaite replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Second Half
Second Half begins Denmark 1, Austria 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Florian Kainz replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Kevin Wimmer replaces Martin Hinteregger.
Half Time
First Half ends, Denmark 1, Austria 0.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.
Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Ankersen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
Attempt missed. Peter Ankersen (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.