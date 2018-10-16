Substitution, Belgium. Thomas Meunier replaces Timothy Castagne.
Belgium v Netherlands
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Belgium
- 12Mignolet
- 2Alderweireld
- 20Boyata
- 5Denayer
- 21Castagne
- 8Tielemans
- 6Witsel
- 22Chadli
- 9LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 45'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forPraetat 45'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forT Hazardat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 3Mechele
- 4Kompany
- 7Vanaken
- 11Carrasco
- 13Casteels
- 15Meunier
- 16T Hazard
- 18Kabasele
- 19Praet
- 23Batshuayi
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forHateboerat 45'minutes
- 3de LigtSubstituted forRosarioat 45'minutes
- 4de Vrij
- 5Aké
- 11Danjuma GroeneveldSubstituted forVilhenaat 61'minutes
- 7van de BeekSubstituted forvan Aanholtat 61'minutes
- 6Blind
- 8Strootman
- 9PromesSubstituted forBergwijnat 73'minutes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 12Hateboer
- 13Zoet
- 14de Jong
- 15van Aanholt
- 16de Roon
- 17Rosario
- 18Wijnaldum
- 19de Jong
- 20Bergwijn
- 21Vilhena
- 22Babel
- 23Bizot
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Luuk de Jong replaces Kevin Strootman.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Steven Bergwijn replaces Quincy Promes.
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Dennis Praet (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dedryck Boyata.
Offside, Netherlands. Kevin Strootman tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Strootman (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Denayer.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Netherlands).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Patrick van Aanholt replaces Donny van de Beek.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena replaces Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).
Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Belgium. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Pablo Rosario.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Dennis Praet replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Second Half
Second Half begins Belgium 1, Netherlands 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Hans Hateboer replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Pablo Rosario replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Half Time
First Half ends, Belgium 1, Netherlands 1.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Donny van de Beek (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacer Chadli (Belgium).
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.