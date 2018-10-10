Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 5
Israel U2115:00R. of Ireland U21
Venue: Teddi Malcha Stadium

Republic aiming for positive finish to Under-21 qualifying campaign

Republic of Ireland striker Ronan Curtis
Ronan Curtis trained with the Republic of Ireland senior squad before their recent friendly in Poland

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis is available for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s' final European Championship qualifiers against Israel and Germany.

The former Derry City striker had been on stand-by for the senior squad's Nations League double header against Denmark and Wales on 13 and 16 October.

Curtis has been released to the Under-21's as they seek to reach the European Championships for the first time.

The Republic are third in Group Five - five points behind leaders Germany.

European Under-21 qualifying tables

Noel King's side are level on 14 points with second-place Norway but their heavy 6-0 defeat by Germany in Dublin last month has left them with an inferior goal difference in the three-way battle for the top two places in the standings.

Germany can secure the top spot with a win against Norway on Friday, the day after the Republic's match against Israel in Akko.

A repeat of the Republic's 4-0 victory over Israel in Dublin last year would leave King's side in contention for at least a runners up finish when they end their qualifying campaign against Germany at Heidenheim on Tuesday, 16 October.

"To go into the final two games of the campaign with a chance of qualifying is a great achievement by the group," said King.

"We were obviously disappointed with the defeat against Germany last time out but we'll all learn from that and look to claim two positive results."

The inclusion of Curtis, who has scored six goals in 11 appearances for Portsmouth this season, is a boost for the Republic, who have also recalled defender Ryan Sweeney.

Coventry City winger Jordan Shipley could also make his Under-21 debut after earning a first call up to the squad.

The 12-team finals tournament will be staged in June 2019, with Spain, France and hosts Italy assured of their places.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2187102432122
2Croatia U2186112552019
3Czech Rep U2184131314-113
4Belarus U2183231012-211
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187012381521
2Slovakia U2185031517-215
3Northern Ireland U2184221311214
4Iceland U2183231411311
5Albania U218134714-76
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2186112671919
2Poland U2185301881018
3Finland U2182331217-59
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U218116314-114

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2186201441020
2Ukraine U218422158714
3Scotland U218422128414
4Netherlands U218332156912
5Latvia U218035515-103
6Andorra U218026121-202

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2186112962319
2Norway U2184221310314
3R. of Ireland U2184221110114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2183231010011
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2188002351824
2Austria U2186022251718
3Russia U218512189916
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2181161018-84
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U218530134918
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
3Portugal U2185122091116
4Wales U218314811-310
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U218008229-270

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2184221210214
3Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Montenegro U218125714-75
6Luxembourg U218116618-124
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you