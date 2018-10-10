Northern Ireland in 'must win' Under-21 qualifier against Iceland

Midfielder Jordan Thompson made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Panama in May 2018

Northern Ireland's Under-21s know they have to beat Iceland on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the finals of the 2019 European Championship.

Ian Baraclough's men must take maximum points from the trip to Reykjavik and Tuesday's final qualifier at home to Slovakia to be in contention.

Spain have already won Group Two, but third-placed Northern Ireland are pushing to finish as runners-up.

Four of the nine group runners-up will progress to play-offs.

The 12-team finals tournament will be staged in June 2019, with Spain, France and hosts Italy assured of their places.

European Under-21 qualifying tables

Northern Ireland boosted their prospects with a superb 2-1 win in Alicante which ended already-qualified Spain's 100% record in the qualifying campaign.

Cameron Dummigan and Jordan Thompson are back in Baraclough's panel for the last two qualifiers.

Oldham Athletic defender Dummigan returns after injury while Blackpool midfielder Thompson was suspended for the Spain game.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Amos will be hoping to get a first taste of Under-21 action against Iceland.

He had been included in Baraclough's squad for the September trips to Luxembourg and Spain, but was ruled out by injury.

"It is a massive thing for me to step up from the Under-19s," said Sheffield-born Amos.

"I was buzzing when I heard we had beaten Spain and the aim now is to push on."