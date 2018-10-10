Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 2
Iceland U2117:45Northern Ireland U21
Venue: Laugardalsvollur

Northern Ireland in 'must win' Under-21 qualifier against Iceland

Jordan Thompson
Midfielder Jordan Thompson made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Panama in May 2018

Northern Ireland's Under-21s know they have to beat Iceland on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the finals of the 2019 European Championship.

Ian Baraclough's men must take maximum points from the trip to Reykjavik and Tuesday's final qualifier at home to Slovakia to be in contention.

Spain have already won Group Two, but third-placed Northern Ireland are pushing to finish as runners-up.

Four of the nine group runners-up will progress to play-offs.

The 12-team finals tournament will be staged in June 2019, with Spain, France and hosts Italy assured of their places.

European Under-21 qualifying tables

Northern Ireland boosted their prospects with a superb 2-1 win in Alicante which ended already-qualified Spain's 100% record in the qualifying campaign.

Cameron Dummigan and Jordan Thompson are back in Baraclough's panel for the last two qualifiers.

Oldham Athletic defender Dummigan returns after injury while Blackpool midfielder Thompson was suspended for the Spain game.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Amos will be hoping to get a first taste of Under-21 action against Iceland.

He had been included in Baraclough's squad for the September trips to Luxembourg and Spain, but was ruled out by injury.

"It is a massive thing for me to step up from the Under-19s," said Sheffield-born Amos.

"I was buzzing when I heard we had beaten Spain and the aim now is to push on."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2187102432122
2Croatia U2186112552019
3Czech Rep U2184131314-113
4Belarus U2183231012-211
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187012381521
2Slovakia U2185031517-215
3Northern Ireland U2184221311214
4Iceland U2183231411311
5Albania U218134714-76
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2186112671919
2Poland U2185301881018
3Finland U2182331217-59
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U218116314-114

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2186201441020
2Ukraine U218422158714
3Scotland U218422128414
4Netherlands U218332156912
5Latvia U218035515-103
6Andorra U218026121-202

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2186112962319
2Norway U2184221310314
3R. of Ireland U2184221110114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2183231010011
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2188002351824
2Austria U2186022251718
3Russia U218512189916
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2181161018-84
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U218530134918
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
3Portugal U2185122091116
4Wales U218314811-310
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U218008229-270

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2184221210214
3Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Montenegro U218125714-75
6Luxembourg U218116618-124
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you