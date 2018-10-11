Match ends, England U21 7, Andorra U21 0.
England U21s 7-0 Andorra U21s: Young Lions qualify for Euro 2019 finals
England Under-21s qualified for next year's European Championship with a thumping victory over Andorra.
The Young Lions, needing only a point to qualify, raced in front as Ademola Lookman opened the scoring.
Ezri Konsa and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also netted before the interval.
The hosts continued in the same vein after the break in Chesterfield, with Dominic Solanke, Calvert-Lewin, Reiss Nelson and a Christian Garcia own goal completing a dominant victory.
England's midfield trio of Lewis Cook, debutant Phil Foden and Tom Davies impressed against opponents who have only ever won once at this level.
And victory ensured Aidy Boothroyd's side extended their unbeaten run in qualifying matches to 34. They face Scotland at 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
The draw for next year's tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Italy and San Marino, will take place on 23 November.
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 2KennySubstituted forDasilvaat 73'minutes
- 5Fry
- 6Konsa
- 18Walker-Peters
- 8Davies
- 4L CookBooked at 73mins
- 10Foden
- 7LookmanSubstituted forNelsonat 72'minutes
- 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSolankeat 73'minutes
- 11R Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 3Dasilva
- 13Gunn
- 14Onomah
- 15Clarke-Salter
- 19Nelson
- 20Solanke
- 23Abraham
Andorra U21
- 13Pires
- 2De Pablos
- 6Garcia Gonzalez
- 16AlavedraSubstituted forPijuanat 77'minutes
- 3Pomares
- 19Viladot
- 4BovéBooked at 48mins
- 8Reyes RoigSubstituted forGutiérrezat 90'minutes
- 10Aláez
- 11Martinez Palau
- 9FernandezSubstituted forDel Castilloat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Silverio Pinto
- 5Del Castillo
- 7Nazzaro Alvarez
- 15Cabanes
- 20Pijuan
- 21Gutiérrez
- 22Tizón
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 7, Andorra U21 0.
Goal!
Own Goal by Christian Garcia Gonzalez, Andorra U21. England U21 7, Andorra U21 0.
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 6, Andorra U21 0. Reiss Nelson (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Sandro replaces Albert Reyes.
Offside, England U21. Dominic Solanke tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aleix Viladot.
Attempt saved. Alexandre Martinez (Andorra U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudi Bové.
Offside, England U21. Tom Davies tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker-Peters is caught offside.
Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (England U21).
Alexandre Martinez (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Albert Reyes (Andorra U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 5, Andorra U21 0. Dominic Solanke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Reiss Nelson (England U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Joan Pijuan replaces Albert Alavedra because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Albert Alavedra (Andorra U21) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lewis Cook (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Booking
Lewis Cook (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewis Cook (England U21).
Jordi Aláez (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Jay Dasilva replaces Jonjoe Kenny.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Solanke replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Reiss Nelson replaces Ademola Lookman.
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christian Garcia Gonzalez (Andorra U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Miguel Del Castillo replaces Ricard Fernandez.
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Lookman following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Francisco Pomares.
Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Albert Alavedra.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Claudi Bové (Andorra U21) because of an injury.